Millwall v Sheffield United: Lions thank Blades for support of 'Jimmy Day', in memory of murdered teenager

Lions supporter Jimmy Mizen passed away in 2008 after an altercation in a London bakery, just a day after his 16th birthday. A 19-year-old was later convicted of his murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Millwall host a ‘Jimmy Day’ in Mizen’s memory annually, and both the Lions and United will warm up in special Mizen Foundation T-shirts, with Jimmy’s name and the number 30 on the back. He would have turned 30 this year.

“Everyone at Millwall thanks the Blades for their backing towards the event,” a Lions statement read.

“Bucket collections will be held around the ground prior to kick-off at Saturday's game - from around 1pm - whilst Barry Mizen, husband of Margaret and father of Jimmy, will also address the crowd before the match gets underway.

“Further information on the outstanding work of the Mizen Foundation, such as the 'Sparkle Award', which promotes the good in young people, the return of the '21 Bridges' challenge after the COVID-19 pandemic and much more can be found in this weekend's matchday programme.”