‘Let down, disappointed and angry’ Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder defends team selection for FA Cup defeat against Barnet

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has defended his team selection for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Barnet after admitting he felt ‘let down, disappointed and angry’ by the 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

Wilder made ten changes from the New Year’s Day win at Wigan for the visit of Darren Currie’s Barnet, with only Martin Cranie keeping his place in the first XI.

The United boss has had the luxury of naming an almost unchanged side over the busy Christmas period, and admitted there was a chance that could have taken its toll with some of the club’s key players.

“We needed to change the team,” he said. The players that have got us to third in the table have put an unbelievable shift in throughout the Christmas period and we should have had enough to get through this tie.

"But the players were arrogant in their play, went off plan and played as individuals.

“I don't buy into the rubbish about the cup being a distraction and we pride ourselves on turning up. The players decided not to, and I feel let down, disappointed and angry at that.”

Mark Duffy of Sheffield United looks dejected as the Barnet players celebrate their 1-0 victory at the final whistle during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and Barnet at Bramall Lane on January 06, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"That team was good enough to win games of football," Wilder added. "I will take responsibility because they are players that I've signed and hopefully it was a one-off, but I felt there was a real arrogance about the players today.

"This hurts as much as any defeat that I've had in my time.”