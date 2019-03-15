Leeds United v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United travel to Elland Road for a huge clash at the top of the Championship as they face automatic promotion rivals Leeds United.

Both teams are vying for the chance to gain a place in the Premier League this season along with Norwich City.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 16 March.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, and coverage should also be available via the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get updates from the match?

You can get all the latest team news and match updates on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United have a fully fit squad, while Jack Clarke could feature on Leeds United's bench but the home side will still be without Kemar Roofe.

Who is the referee?

The referee is David Coote, his assistants are Simon Long and Neil Davies and the fourth official is Ross Joyce.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Leeds win at 21/20, draw is 23/10 and a Sheffield United win is 12/5.

What is Leeds United and Sheffield United’s form?

The two Yorkshire sides have been trading places in second and third in the Championship table for some time.

The Blades are unbeaten since January, while Leeds have a three match unbeaten run.