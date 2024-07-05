Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are already busy preparing for the new season, with both clubs having now returned for their respective pre-seasons. The first of the pre-season fixtures are just around the corner, and fans will be hoping to get an early look at new signings.

The Owls fans certainly will after a fast start to the summer transfer window from their club, while Blades supporters will need to be more patient as United work on getting big earners out the door. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the rest of the Championship clubs:

Meslier interest

Leeds United face losing their starting goalkeeper this summer, with Illan Meslier being eyed by French giants Marseille. According to La Provence, Marseille are preparing a fresh assault for the keeper, who can reportedly ‘happily imagine’ himself at the club.

Meslier impressed for the Whites last season after a difficult end to life in the Premier League. Losing Meslier would be a huge blow for Leeds ahead of the new season, but they did sign experienced keeper Karl Darlow last summer, while they have also been linked with Marek Rodak, who was released by Fulham this summer.

Palmer on Shackleton deal

Carlton Palmer believes Jamie Shackleton’s move to Sheffield United will suit all parties. He told Football League World: “Again, unconfirmed reports that Leeds United utility player Jamie Shackleton is poised to join Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United shortly. Shackleton, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Millwall, made just 11 appearances last campaign for Leeds United.

“So, it’s a difficult one. Apparently, the rumours are that he turned down a new deal at Leeds United, looking for more regular game time. At 24, of course you want to be playing regular. It is mooted that he’s undergone a medical and he’s expected to be announced as a Sheffield United player soon and would become the first new arrival of the summer.

“This would be brilliant news for the supporters because they’re waiting to see what’s actually happening at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder and Sheffield United are still embroiled in an ongoing takeover, but Shackleton is believed to be close to being signed off. He’s just found first-team opportunities difficult to come by under Daniel Farke last season, and the prospect of regular game time at the Blades, who are starting out a major rebuild, it’s fantastic news.

“So, we’ll see. I don’t think Leeds United will regret it. As I said, he’s not been playing regular football. They’ve got cover in other areas in that position. So, I don’t think they’ll regret it. And to say Sheffield United are promotion rivals; I think they’ve got an awful lot of work to do between now and the start of the season to put themselves in the picture to get promoted next season.”

Whittaker interest

Wolves and Brentford are reportedly interested in a deal for Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker. The former Swansea City man was the Pilgrims’ most dangerous forward last season, causing plenty of problems with his pace.