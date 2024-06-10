Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news surrounding the Championship as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday prepare for next season.

Euro 2024 is almost upon us, but at club level, clubs will already be preparing for next season, with pre-season just a few weeks away. Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both be identifying transfer targets and planning their respective squads for next season.

Another ultra-competitive Championship season lies in wait, and there is plenty of work to take care of, particularly at Bramall Lane given the disappointment of last season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the Championship clubs.

Aaronson ‘decision’

Leeds United look set to welcome back Brenden Aaronson next season after the American’s loan with Union Berlin. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Aaronson has held talks with Whites boss Daniel Farke, deciding to return to Elland Road to play a part in the next Championship campaign rather than returning to Berlin for another loan spell.

It’s claimed Aaronson also had offers to go elsewhere but decided he wants a Yorkshire return. Speaking about his Leeds experience to The Athletic previously, Aaronson: “You’re driving yourself crazy about scoring and assisting, then it starts to take over your mind and that’s all you care about,” Aaronson explains. “So then the other things, like the (general) play, starts to go down because you want to score so bad, you wanna assist so bad.

“I remember talking to Jesse (Marsch, the former Leeds coach) about it. He was like, ‘You’re putting way too much pressure on yourself. You’re so focused on it all the time, about scoring goals and getting assists, that you’re not letting yourself just play’.”

EFL announce changes

The EFL have confirmed that clubs will discuss the future of financial controls throughout the divisions amid controversy over the current rules. An EFL statement read: "In the Championship, clubs have also committed to change and agreed in principle to target the end of the calendar year to determine how future cost controls in the division will work.

"Clubs will now consider multiple options to enhance or replace the current Profitability and Sustainability Rules (P&S) via a new working party that will represent the views of all 24 clubs before deciding on the most appropriate direction of travel."

Idah on permanent Celtic move

Norwich City star Adam Idah has responded to talk of a permanent move to Celtic after an impressive loan spell during the second half of last season. The forward said: “I'm still contracted to Norwich and have four years left there. I'm still going back to Norwich as it stands, I haven't really thought too much about it. I spoke briefly to Norwich about when I'm coming back. It's difficult at the start of the window as it's coming up to our summer holidays and we're on internationals right now.