All the latest news surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday as preparations for next season continue.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be looking to next season even though we still have more than 4 weeks until players return for to start pre-season. There is little rest for club chiefs as clubs throughout the Championship and beyond bid to improve ahead of the new season.

The Blades will have their work cut out after their relegation from the Premier League, needing to clear out some of the big earners and remain competitive, while the Owls already have a decent Championship core, needing to add more quality to their ranks. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the Championship.

Gruev demands

Leeds United are said to be eyeing a big profit on their signing from last summer in Ilia Gruev. According to TeamTalk, the Whites, who signed Gruev for £5million last summer, will demand as much as £15million this summer amid increasing interest.

According to the report, a number of Serie A clubs have also shown an interest, and Leeds are reportedly looking to capitalise in a big way. The 24-year-old midfielder has made 31 league appearances for Leeds up to this point.

Ridsdale reappointed

Preston have confirmed that club chief and former Leeds United director Peter Ridsdale has been re-elected to the EFL board. A statement read: “Preston North End Director, Peter Ridsdale has been reappointed on to the EFL Board and will serve a further three-year term Peter was initially elected on to the Board in July 2021 and he, alongside Middlesbrough Chief Executive, Neil Bausor, will now continue into a second term.

“The EFL Board is responsible for providing the organisation’s strategic direction and consists of ten Directors, with six of those being divisional representatives elected by clubs. Everyone at Preston North End would like to congratulate Peter on his reappointment.” Ridsdale was heavily criticised for his time at Leeds and Cardiff, but he has been a much more popular figure at Preston, while he has been outspoken regarding the Premier League and its support - or lack thereof - of Championship clubs.

Cardiff confirm retained list

Cardiff City have announced their retained list after a long wait owing to delays over agreeing a new contract with manager Erol Bulut. Among the players released are former West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers and former Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo.

A statement from the Bluebirds read: “Romaine Sawyers, Sheyi Ojo, Rohan Luthra and Oliver Denham will leave the Club at the conclusion of their agreements on June 30th. Nathaniel Phillips, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Josh Bowler, Karlan Grant and Famara Diédhiou have all returned to their parent Clubs.