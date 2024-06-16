Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals as the transfer window opens.

With Euro 2024 taking centre stage, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will continue to work in the background to prepare for the new season. The summer transfer window is now open, and Wednesday have made a strong start to their recruitment, most recently landing departing Blades man Max Lowe.

The Blades have plenty of work to do themselves as they look to overhaul their squad following relegation from the Premier League. As both clubs look to kick on with their recruitment, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding their Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon competition

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United may find it tricky to land summer target and former loanee Joe Rodon this summer, according to a fresh report. The Whites are said to be in the market to sign the Tottenham defender after his impressive spell on loan at Elland Road during the season just gone.

Football London report that Tottenham don’t want to keep Rodon, but te bad news for Leeds is that all three promoted sides, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all said to be interested in a deal this summer.

Parlour on Hull dilemma

Ray Parlour believes Hull will need to offload Jacob Greaves amid reported interest from the Premier League as they look to spend money to improve their squad this summer. The Arsenal legend told Football League World, via NetBet Casino: “He has been a good player for Hull City, but if the manager believes he can recruit elsewhere and bring in better players this may be the case.

“You can’t keep spending without recouping money for players, so it’s important to have a balanced squad and you have the trust the manager to bring in good players. Strength in depth is key in the Championship with so many games as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Boro man wants playoffs

New Middlesbrough signing Delano Burgzorg is not hiding his ambitions after signing from Mainz 05. He said upon arriving: “I asked Anfernee [Dijksteel] ‘How is the club? How is Middlesbrough?’ and he helped me out, and I think because of him I was like ‘OK, let’s give it a chance’. When I first came in the training ground was massive, a nice place and a nice area. I come here, people are nice to me, the club is warm and I like the colours red and white - so I’m happy to be here!