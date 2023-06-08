Oli McBurnie has revealed how the experience of a Leeds United game at Elland Road last year whetted his appetite for Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League next season.

McBurnie and many his United teammates feel a sense of unfinished business with the top flight, having been forced to play almost a season and a half of their two-year stay there last time out in front of empty stadia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

United fans are gearing up for a first visit to places like Old Trafford and St. James’ Park for many years, having been denied the chance to visit last time around.

And having previously admitted to needing caffeine shots just before a game to get the adrenaline pumping during the bizarre behind-closed-doors games in lockdown, McBurnie is relishing the experience of testing himself against some of the country’s best defenders in front of a packed Bramall Lane.

“I am really good friends with Dan James and Luke Ayling at Leeds," the Leeds-born forward said. "They had a box at one of their games last year and I went to watch.

"I can't remember who they were playing but the atmosphere, it was a proper Premier League game and I thought to myself: 'I've missed this'. I have missed being in these big, massive Premier League games.

"I miss that, so to be part of that every week next year is something that I am really excited about. It does feel different [in the Premier League].

“I am not sure if that's because the games are fewer, so there's more importance on each game. Whereas in the Championship, if you have a loss on the Saturday you have a game in a couple of days to put it right, similar to the NBA.

"In the Premier League, you can have up to 10 days to wait for the next one, so each game is more important. The level is obviously different and the games feel different. I just can’t wait.

"I am excited to get back at it after the holidays."