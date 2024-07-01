Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can now step up their preparations for next season with players already reporting back for pre-season. Blades and Owls chiefs remain hard at work preparing for the new campaign, and we have already seen a flurry of activity at Hillsborough.

Chris Wilder is playing catch-up, although exits will be more important than incomings early in the summer, with United needing to free up some cash to secure incomings. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the Championship.

Gray to Spurs

Leeds United are said to be close to agreeing a deal to sell key star Archie Gray to Tottenham. It’s reported that the Whites will cash in on Gray as they bid to meet Profit and Sustainability regulations, while they will land Joe Rodon as part of the deal, with the defender having impressed on loan last season.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds will not have a sell-on fee in the deal, and they will not benefit from any future sale. The deal is expected to be worth around £40million in all, but Rodon’s value will form part of the total deal worth.

Woods deal ‘close’

Southampton look to set to wrap up a deal for highly rated Nathan Wood. Pete O'Rourke has claimed a deal is nearing a conclusion with a medical set to take place in the coming days.

Saints boss Russell Martin signed Woods for Swansea back in 2022, and it’s no secret that he has remained a keen admirer. Swansea boss Wood has said previously: “There’s an obvious conclusion to be drawn there, that this might be the correct moment [to sell] because it makes sense all round maybe.

“We are not going to be advertising that there is a sale on, half-price, come and get him because he is an unreal player - we love him to pieces. But the situation that presents itself [means] it’s plausible that [a transfer] will happen.”

Browne departs Preston

Alan Browne has decided to move on from Preston North End after 10 years, and he is expected to get offers from a number of clubs this summer. North End confirmed in a statement: “We can confirm Alan Browne has informed the club he will not be accepting the offer of a three-year extension to his existing contract. A member of our 400 club, Browney leaves North End with everyone's best wishes.