Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1, as it happened: Story of the game from Elland Road as Blades beat Leeds in crunch promotion clash Sheffield United's promotion chances received a huge boost this afternoon as they beat Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon. This is how the action unfolded. Sheffield United Team News: Sharp IN, Dowell OUT – Chris Wilder makes three changes to Blades side for crunch clash with Leeds United at Elland Road