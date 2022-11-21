England kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup against Iran on Monday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate has some big decisions to make for his starting line-up, though two are already out of his hands due to injuries. Both James Maddison and Kyle Walker are sidelined having come into the tournament with fitness issues, set to return in time for the USA clash.

“Kyle Walker is a little bit short for this game but is progressing really well,” Southgate told BBC FiveLive. “We are ahead of where we thought he might be at this point. “James [Maddison] hasn’t been able to train since we arrived so he will not be able to make the game tomorrow.”

According to the latest report from The Guardian, Southgate has wrestled over his formation over the last week or so, but he has decided upon a 4-3-3, which could look more like a 4-2-1-3 in possession, with Mason Mount playing in a more attacking role in midfield. Bukayo Saka is said to have beaten Phil Foden for a spot in the front three, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane also starting.

Sheffield United academy graduate and current Manchester United star Harry Maguire is set to start at centre-back, alongside John Stones, holding Ben White at bay. There was criticism of Maguire’s selection by some due to his lack of involvement at club level this season, but he made the cut, and it seems he will be trusted to start the opening game.

Here is the full ‘leaked’ England XI.

