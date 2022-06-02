Sheffield United hopeful of signing Sunderland target in summer transfer window

Sheffield United suffered heart-break right at the end of the season after losing out to eventual play off winners Nottingham Forest in the semi finals, and thus ending their hopes of promotion.

The first leg saw Forest win 2-1 but United came back with a 2-1 win in the second leg sending the match into penalties.

A 3-2 finish on penalties saw Forest go through to the finals against Huddersfield where they won 1-0 in a thriller at Wembley.

United’s CEO Stephen Bettis has said that fans should not fear as a combination of high-earning players being released and a further reduction in wage bill means his team can use that money to attract higher calibre players this transfer season.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Bettis said: “To put it bluntly, the loan market means we can sign a player on £70,000 a week from a Premier League club because of where the numbers are, so we feel we can get a couple of really decent players from the Premier League.”

As the Blades look to secure bigger deals, take a look at the latest transfer news from the Championship...

1. Ball seals League One move Former Rotherham United star Dominic Ball has signed with Ipswich Town after he was released by Queens Park Rangers this season. He was one of six players to be released by Rangers and is the second signing Ipswich have made, the first being another Rotherham star Freddie Ladapo. (BBC Sport)

2. Swansea City look to secure cut-price deal Swansea City have cut Steven Benda's price-tag in half as they look for a sale but Peterborough United are still unwilling to make a permanent move. The Posh hoped for the goalkeeper in the January transfer window but have now moved on to other targets as Swansea look to offload the 23-year-old. (Football League World)

3. Bristol City tie key man down to new deal Swiss international Timm Klose has signed a new one-year contract with Bristol City. He has made 18 appearances for the Robins after joining in January from Norwich and has scored once. The centre-back's contract also includes the option of a further year. (BBC Sport)

4. Bournemouth target reveals ambitions Bournemouth are hopeful of keeping Liverpool man Nat Phillips at the Vitality Stadium on a permanent basis after the defender played a key role in the Cherries fight for promotion last season. Phillips however looks set for a break from football before any discussions regarding his future take place (Football League World)