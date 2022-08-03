As The Star revealed earlier this week, Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom has had a long-standing interest in the 19-year-old, with McAtee viewed as the best of City’s crop of young talent.

After signing his teammate Tommy Doyle, United were led to believe that McAtee would be kept in the north west for the coming season. But a change of heart opened the door to a loan deal, with City taking the view that a season of experience in the Championship can only be beneficial.

United’s previous track record with loans, with players such as Dean Henderson and Morgan Gibbs-White, has impressed both clubs and players in the top flight and helped position the Blades as an attractive club for PL sides to park their top talent.

McAtee’s move is now in the advanced stages, with officials at both Bramall Lane and the Etihad putting the final touches to an agreement which will see McAtee become the Blades’ sixth signing of the summer window.

Doyle, Adam Davies, Anel Ahmedhodžić, Ciaran Clark and Reda Khadra have already joined United, who began their Championship season with a 1-0 defeat at Watford on Monday evening.

James McAtee, right, will link up again with Manchester City teammate Tommy Doyle, left, when his Sheffield United loan move is finalised (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)