Sheffield United man Hassan Ayari’s time at Sheffield Wednesday is apparently over, but the youngster is still trying to seal a move away from Bramall Lane ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

After the youngster expressed a desire to leave Bramall Lane, he appeared on trial at Hillsborough and impresssed for the Owls’ U21 side.

But his time at Wednesday appears to be over, with boss Paul Heckingbottom confirming he is still looking to find his next club.

Hassan Ayari of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Yes [the Owls trial] has ended,” he said. "Hassan's in, he's been back here and he's still looking, but while they are here they can get in our team.

"But likewise, like any player, when your contract is running down, that's the other side of football that people don't necessarily see or understand. But the longer you are in the game as a player the more it becomes part and parcel.

"The lower down you go, you are playing for that uncertainty and it's tough. It's horrible if you have got family and you are moving about, it's not great.

"Hassan is a young man starting off and he'll get to understand that."

