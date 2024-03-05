Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Fleck's injury struggles appear to have followed him to his new club Blackburn Rovers after the Sheffield United legend was ruled out for the remainder of the Championship season. The Scottish international, who won three promotions during his time at Bramall Lane, joined Rovers late on deadline day last month.

With Fleck's United deal expiring at the end of the season the move was designed to get him playing football again ahead of a summer potential transfer move but his debut for Rovers lasted just 15 minutes before he was forced off during their 2-2 derby-day draw at Preston, with a shin issue.

Fleck will now undergo surgery on the issue and miss the rest of the season, with boss John Eustace describing the news as "a big loss for us". "Flecky has come in to really help in a small area where we haven’t got many midfield players," Eustace added.

“To lose him for the rest of the season is going to be a real shame. The first 15 minutes against Preston, I think his experience was there for all to see and I thought the way we started the game with him in there was exceptional. He’s going to be a big loss because him and Kyle [McFadzean] have come in to help us. I spoke to Flecky and he can’t wait to get around the lads and help off the pitch.”