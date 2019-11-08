x
HIGH: Sheffield United were caught by a number of blows during this fixture, although not all of them were landed by Tottenham Hotspur. The one which led to Heung-Min Son's goal was self-inflicted - with Enda Stevens trying to pass to a team mate rather than clear his lines - while VAR official Jonthan Moss caught them with another when he disallowed, after a near four minute break, David McGoldrick's 'equaliser'. Although the effort from George Baldock which eventually ensured United took a point from the game might have been a touch fortuitous, that slice of luck was deserved. The scoreline was a reward for United's durability, sense of purpose and enterprising approach.
LOW: Neither VAR official Jonathan Moss nor referee Graham Scott covered themselves in glory on Saturday afternoon. Moss' decision to rule John Lundstram had strayed offside before McGoldrick turned home Stevens' cross seemed plain wrong at worst and mistaken at best. It seems strange that, after being told only clear and obvious errors would be overturned, it took over three minutes for a decision to be reached. Although blameless in that instance, Scott raised eyebrows when, having already booked Eric Dier, he refused to show the Spurs midfielder a second yellow card for bringing down Lys Mousset. Particularly when United's Oliver Noroowd was cautioned for an almost identical challenge soon after.