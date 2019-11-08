HIGH: Sheffield United were caught by a number of blows during this fixture, although not all of them were landed by Tottenham Hotspur. The one which led to Heung-Min Son's goal was self-inflicted - with Enda Stevens trying to pass to a team mate rather than clear his lines - while VAR official Jonthan Moss caught them with another when he disallowed, after a near four minute break, David McGoldrick's 'equaliser'. Although the effort from George Baldock which eventually ensured United took a point from the game might have been a touch fortuitous, that slice of luck was deserved. The scoreline was a reward for United's durability, sense of purpose and enterprising approach.