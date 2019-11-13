World Cup winner could face Sheffield United, Pochettino faces sack after Blades result: Premier League rumours

The latest news on Wednesday, November 14:
1. Xhaka to Milan
Granit Xhaka has been house-hunting in Italy and could move to AC Milan in January. (Daily Star)
Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
2. Guardiola could return to Bayern
Pep Guardiola could return to Bayern Munich after the sacking of Niko Kovac. (The Athletic)
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
3. Chong in Juve link
Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has decided against signing a new contract amid interest from Juventus. (Daily Mirror)
Photo: Matthew Peters
4. Manchester City spree
Manchester City are set to splash out £100m in the January transfer window in a bid to catch up with Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
