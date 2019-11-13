All of the latest Premier League rumours

World Cup winner could face Sheffield United, Pochettino faces sack after Blades result: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League news.

By Rhys Thomas
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:43 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:49 am

The latest news on Wednesday, November 14:

1. Xhaka to Milan

Granit Xhaka has been house-hunting in Italy and could move to AC Milan in January. (Daily Star)

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

2. Guardiola could return to Bayern

Pep Guardiola could return to Bayern Munich after the sacking of Niko Kovac. (The Athletic)

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Chong in Juve link

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has decided against signing a new contract amid interest from Juventus. (Daily Mirror)

Photo: Matthew Peters

4. Manchester City spree

Manchester City are set to splash out £100m in the January transfer window in a bid to catch up with Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

