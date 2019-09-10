Works to be carried out in car park at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane
Parts of Sheffield United’s main car park will be closed this week while ‘essential maintenance’ is carried out.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 21:43
The club said parts of the Cherry Street car park will be closed from Wednesday evening until Friday evening.
All car parks in and around the stadium will be open as usual for the Blades’ game against Southampton on Saturday.
In a statement, United said: “The club would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause fans, but ask for your patience and understanding with the matter.”