Why Sheffield United will have two different sponsors on front of new Premier League kit
Sheffield United have released their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 Premier League season.
A video unveiling the new kits, with a backing track by local artists Toddla T and COCO, was released by the club at Midday on Monday, July 1.
Fans have been quick to praise both of the new kits which will feature USG as the front of shirt sponsor.
Last month the club announced USG as the new principal partner in a record-breaking sponsorship deal.
However, some fans have been left confused after trying to pre-order the new shirts from the superstore’s website.
Fans have noticed that long-standing sponsor Utilita replaces USG as the front of shirt sponsor on all junior kits.
According to Sheffield United, this is in support of their commitment to youth and grassroots development.
A club spokesperson said: “Supporters wishing to buy junior sizes of either the home or away kits should note that long-standing sponsor Utilita will replace USG as front of shirt sponsor. Utilita continue their support of the club with this junior front of shirt sponsorship deal.
“Utilita is a prominent sponsor of junior shirts throughout football, this is in support of their commitment to youth and grassroots development. As part of the sponsorship, Utilita are committed to donating £1 per junior shirt sold to the notable charity The Prince's Trust.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
“New partner USG is a multi-award winning, FX & CFD broker, enabling clients worldwide to trade currency pairs, indices and commodities in premium trading conditions. As their market is aimed at over 18s, they are in full support of their logo being replaced by Utilita for junior shirts.”
Fans can only pre-order the kits from the superstore’s website dye to the ‘substantial renovation’ taking place in the Blades Superstore.
The store will be closed from Saturday, July 6 and will reopen on Wednesday, July 17 with the kits on sale, subject to availability.
Key dates
6th JulyTraining wear available to order online
17th JulyBlades Superstore re-opening, all home shirts including mini kits available in store.
24th JulyAway kit available to buy.
31st JulyGoalkeeper kit available to buy.