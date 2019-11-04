Why Sheffield United fans LOVE this cheeky tweet poking fun at rivals Sheffield Wednesday, after Blades announce Meadowhall Christmas shop

Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre

The new store, located in The Gallery – just off the Meadowhall High Street – will stock United merchandise including replica kits, training and fashion wear as well as gifts and souvenirs.

United's head of commercial, Paul Reeves, said: "We are delighted to be extending our retail operation to Meadowhall, as the club continues to invest in its retail infrastructure.”

Blades fans were quick to point out that their city rivals, Wednesday, also have a unit in Meadowhall.

And one fan, Luke Prest, couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke fun at the Owls, who fell to seventh in the Championship after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Blackburn. United, meanwhile, won 3-0 at home to Burnley to go sixth in the Premier League.

Prest’s tweet said, of the United shop: “For those wanting to know where it is, if you stand outside the Owls shop, then walk past Gap, and then use the escalator to go up a level.”

The Gap reference is a cheeky nod to the ‘Mind The Gap’ saying that both clubs have used in recent years to taunt their rivals.

The tweet quickly went viral, with Blade fan Andy Morton replying: “Excellent. Well played sir.”