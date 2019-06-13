Why Sheffield United fans are preparing for a 'ticket scramble' after Premier League fixtures announced
The Premier League fixtures were announced this morning and it’s safe to say Sheffield United fans are excited.
The Blades start off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Bournemouth before games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Chelsea.
Fans are particularly excited for a number of big-game away trips including Liverpool on New Year’s Day and Manchester United on March 21.
While fans are eagerly anticipating a trip to the Vitality Stadium on the opening day, they are prepared for a ‘ticket scramble’.
The Vitality Stadium has a capacity of around 12,000 and is the smallest in the Premier League.
Away fans visiting the stadium are located on one side of the East Stand with a typical allocation of 1,500, although this can be raised to 2,000 if required.
One fan posted on Facebook: “2,000 tickets for Bournemouth.....let the loyalty points argument commence.”
Sheffield United run a Loyalty Points Scheme, rewarding fans who attend ‘most regularly’.
A message of the Sheffield United website reads: “Our principles in determining our Ticketing Policy are that they should be fair and right for the majority of fans and that those who attend most regularly are rewarded.
“Loyalty points will count towards your ticket priority for matches where demand exceeds the number of tickets available.
“You must be a current season ticket holder or member in order to validate your loyalty points.”