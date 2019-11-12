Who fares better out of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday in the next few years - according to Football Manager 2020

What Football Manager 2020 says

This is what Football Manager 2020 predicts:

Football Manager has an interesting perspective on how the Blades will fare in the Premier League, predicting that they will finish 20th with only seven wins all season (they have four already). Chris Wilder is sacked as Sheffield United manager at the end of the season! Not sure we can see that one happening. Sheffield Wednesday endure a dire season under Garry Monk, finishing 18th in the Championship, which again looks unlikely on current form.

Sheffield Wednesday have another nightmare campaign, and in November Garry Monk is sacked after a year and a half in charge, replaced by former Arsenal full-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The Owls just about survive in 20th. Sheffield United appoint Mark Hughes as manager! The Welshman leads them to the play-off final, where they lose to Nottingham Forest 2-1.

The Owls claim wins both home and away in the Steel City derby, a huge boost for their new manager. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back at the Blades, who agonisingly finish third in the table and lose in the play-offs again - the derby defeats cost them automatic promotion. Sheffield Wednesday have the bragging rights but can only finish 17th, meaning both sides remain in the second tier.

The managerial merry-go-round continues as Mark Hughes and Giovanni van Bronckhurst are BOTH sacked on the same day, October 29th. The Blades opt for Thierry Henry, sacre bleu! The Owls are a little more boring and opt for Marcel Koller of Switzerland. Both remain in the second tier as United finish 8th and Wednesday 11th.

It doesn’t work out for Marcel Koller at Sheffield Wednesday and he is sacked in December. Strangely, midfielder Conor Hourihane is signed as a player-manager, and successfully stops the rot for an 11th place finish. Thierry Henry manages to get to the play-offs with the Blades, where they lose to Huddersfield in the semi-final for the second time in two years!

Hourihane guides Wednesday on an impressive FA Cup run, making it all the way to the semi-finals where they are beaten by Chelsea - a day out at Wembley would be fun though! It’s close but no cigar for Sheffield United again who finish 8th in the league. Will either side ever leave the Championship again?!

Thierry Henry's Blades enjoy a good season, reaching the final of both the play-offs and the Carabao Cup. Unfortunately they lose on both visits to Wembley! Hourihane's Wednesday finish in 7th, agonisingly close to setting up a play-off semi between the two sides.

Conor Hourihane is replaced by Granit Xhaka at the start of the season, and what an appointment! The Swiss man guides the Owls to the Premier League via a play-off win, while Henry's Blades finish in 8th.