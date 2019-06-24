Who are USG? - Everything you need to know about Sheffield United's new sponsors
Sheffield United revealed details about their landmark three-year deal with Union Standard Group earlier this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know about the company...
What do they do?
Union Standard Group (USG) are an FX and CFD broker, who allow their clients to trade currency pairs, commodities and indices in premium trading conditions.
Where are they based?
Their HQ is in Sydney, Australia.
How much are they investing?
The exact figures haven't been confirmed, but it is set to be the club's most lucrative shirt sponsor in their history. The amount invested has also been described as 'significant', and one that reflects the Blades' Premier League status.
What have they had to say about the deal?
USG Chief Executive Shay Zakhaim said: " We are honoured to have a partnership with a Club with such a rich tradition and history.
“We are excited to be at beginning of a new chapter in the Club's story. United and the Premier League offer worldwide exposure for our business and that is something we are very keen to embrace”.
What have the Blades had to say about it?
Sheffield United’s CEO Stephen Bettis said: “We are really excited to have USG on board as we begin our journey back in the Premier League.
“Having an international sponsor on board shows just how far the Club has come both on and off the pitch.”