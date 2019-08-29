Where are they now? The Sheffield United and Chelsea teams from Blades' last win at Stamford Bridge, back on October 31 1992
On Saturday, when Sheffield United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, they will be hoping to record their first away win over the Londoners since October 31, 1992.
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 17:26
United, then managed by Dave Basset, took a first-half lead through Adrian Littlejohn when he drove towards the penalty box, held-off Frank Sinclair, and then beat Kevin Hitchcock. Andy Townsend equalised when he threaded the ball past Simon Tracey from an acute angle before Brian Deane netted the winner. Here, The Star took a look at where each set of players’ careers took them from that point.