Where are they now? The Sheffield United and Chelsea teams from Blades' last win at Stamford Bridge, back on October 31 1992

On Saturday, when Sheffield United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, they will be hoping to record their first away win over the Londoners since October 31, 1992.

By Danny Hall and James Shield
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 17:26

United, then managed by Dave Basset, took a first-half lead through Adrian Littlejohn when he drove towards the penalty box, held-off Frank Sinclair, and then beat Kevin Hitchcock. Andy Townsend equalised when he threaded the ball past Simon Tracey from an acute angle before Brian Deane netted the winner. Here, The Star took a look at where each set of players’ careers took them from that point.

1. Simon Tracey

Now chief scout for Northampton Town, working for former United defender Keith Curle, he spent 15 years at Bramall Lane before becoming a coach.

2. Kevin Gage

Owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield, he also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City.

3. Tom Cowan

From Bellshill near Glasgow, the defender joined the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after retiring from football 12 years ago.

4. John Gannon

Now a scout for Manchester City, he has also held coaching positions with Mansfield Town, Chester, Notts County and Leeds.

