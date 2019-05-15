What Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League means to the city council

The Blades will be welcoming the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to Bramall Lane next season, who are expected to bring larger away crowds than teams in the Championship.

And Coun Dore, who saw off a leadership challenge following disappointing results in the local elections earlier this month, said the global exposure of the Premier League will create ‘many opportunities’ for Sheffield.

Sheffield United's open top bus parade earlier this month. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

She said: “What Sheffield United have accomplished in the last three years is phenomenal and we are all very proud of their achievements.

“Winning promotion to the Premier League presents massive benefits to the club, and their success in many aspects means promotion for the whole city.

“Sport brings major benefits to our city, both economically and socially, it creates growth and brings communities together.

Blades fans celebrate the moment Sheffield United's promotion was confirmed. Picture: Steve Ellis

“As a football club and as a major partner in the future of Sheffield, United contribute to all of this.

“Global exposure from Premier League coverage will eclipse most of our events programme for the year put together and this presents many opportunities to amplify Sheffield as a sporting city.”

The leader said the council had also worked closely with the club to submit successful bids to host the UEFA European Women’s Championship and Rugby League World Cup at Bramall Lane in 2021.

Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore.

She added: “Premier League status creates opportunities to not only shout about all that great work, but also to promote football at all levels.

“And as Sheffield United Ladies move in to their new home at The Olympic Legacy Park, we can shout about being the first women’s team to have their own ground.

“Football matches draw in huge numbers of people of all ages and this change in league will attract a whole new audience of fans.

“Fans who will undoubtedly spend their money across a range of businesses here, such as shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, taxis and hotels.

Richard Eyre, head of city centre management at Sheffield Council

“But as well as that, they’ll all be talking about Sheffield, sharing their experiences of the city across social media and spreading the word about what makes us such a vibrant place that people want to return to again and again.

“Clearly, Sheffield United play a huge role in the city and we look forward to the season ahead, working together to make the most of their fantastic success for the good of everyone in Sheffield.”

Richard Eyre, Sheffield Council's head of city centre, said the Blades’ promotion could be the ‘final piece of the jigsaw’ towards regenerating the city centre.

Work is contnuing on the £500 million Heart of the City II development, and coupled with the ongoing transformation of the Moor, Fargate masterplan and HSBC’s imminent move, Mr Eyre said promotion could reap huge benefits for city centre businesses.

He said: "Given the location of Bramall Lane, it’s fantastic for the city centre particularly because the ground is probably only a mile away from the town hall.

"We are expecting bigger crowds at the United games of around 32,000 and maybe six or seven thousand away fans some of whom will stay overnight in our city centre or go for food and drink in our restaurants and bars.