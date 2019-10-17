What happened in the Sheffield United dressing room at half time during Leicester City defeat
Sheffield United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season when they were beaten by Leicester City back in August.
Brendan Rodgers’ side came away from Bramall Lane with a 2-1 victory with goals in either half from Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes.
Oliver McBurnie equalised for the Blades just after the hour mark but Chris Wilder conceded that the ‘better team won’ following the game.
Wilder was left fuming with Blades’ first-half display, adding that his side didn’t do enough and that they made it ‘too comfortable’ for Leicester.
The Blades went into half-time 1-0 down and Sky Sports report that Wilder made no secrets of his anger in front of the players.
Sky report that Wilder tore into his team in the dressing room and also tore off his own top in the process.
While the outburst seemed to have the desired impact at first, with United drawing level just over 15 minutes later, it couldn’t prevent the Blades’ first defeat of the season.
Speaking after the game, Wilder said: “First half performance was poor from our standards that we have set. I’ve never known us to give the ball away so cheaply.
“It wasn’t because the opposition set a press, it was under no pressure. We kept turning the ball over and when you do that against really good players, they take advantage and it gives them a rythym.
“Out of possession, we weren’t brave enough.
“Regardless of the opposition and the quality of them, I look at our standards and it it was below the necessary requirement to give yourself the chance to win a game.
“Second half was better, we got higher up the pitch and engaged.
“I believe we deservedly got ourselves back into the game and had them rocking.”