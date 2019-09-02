What happened in the Sheffield United dressing room at half-time before Chelsea draw
Sheffield United came from two goals down to rescue a draw away at Chelsea this weekend.
A Tammy Abraham brace gave the hosts a 2-0 lead going into half-time and threatened to put the match beyond United’s grasp.
But Chris Wilder’s side came roaring out in the second half, responding almost instantly through Callum Robinson before a late Kurt Zouma own goal earned the Blades a draw.
Despite the result, Wilder was critical of his side’s first-half display; including careless defending, sloppy finishing and individual mistakes.
Before his goal, Robinson missed a glorious chance to reduce the deficit at 2-0 after Dean Henderson bundled the ball into Abraham’s path under pressure from Christian Pulisic.
Speaking after the match, Wilder revealed that he needed to address the side’s mentality as well as players’ costly errors.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
He said: “I told the lads at half-time, we deserve to be here," CW continues. "This isn't a cup tie. It's a Premier League game.
“I'd smashed him (Henderson) at half-time...but there's two ways you go and he came up with an amazing save to keep us in the game after the break.
"I thought we deserved something on our second-half display. I know I'd say that. But I really did.
"I don't think there was a lot wrong with our first half performance.
"I think the shape was good. We possibly had the best chance of the half. We know we weren't going to come here and steamroller Chelsea. But we were 2-0 down because of two cheap goals."