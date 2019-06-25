'We don't fear anything' – Sheffield United star Billy Sharp backs side to flourish in Premier League

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Speaking at the club's press conference on Monday (via the club's website), where they unveiled trading broker Union Standard Group as their new kit sponsor for the next three seasons – the biggest kit deal in the club's history – Sharp was asked to give his thoughts on the upcoming campaign.

He said: “It was nice to see that (fixture) list – you look around your birthday and your family's birthdays are see what's going on.

“There's some incredible games, but every game is going to be brilliant for us and the football club. It's the first time we've been in the Premier League for 12 years, and obviously the majority of the lads have never played there so they're champing at the bit to go and express themselves”

Sharp played a pivotal role in the Blades' promotion push last season, and scored an impressive 23 league goals as his side stormed to a second place finish.

Asked whether he was apprehensive about the step up in quality awaiting his side, the 33-year-old claimed :“I'm more nervous about the six weeks what are coming – the hard slog, the runs.

“But we're a group that have got something about us; we don't fear anything. We know we're not going to win every game, but we don't fear. (anything).

He continued: “When we do take a beating, we usually come back stronger and get a result, so if we can keep those qualities next season...we tightened up brilliantly last season with clean sheets and goals conceded – that was the reason we didn't get in the play-offs the season before, and this time we went one better and got automatic promotion.”

“These are traits we need to take into next season, and obviously we need to improve as a group as well, because the step-up is huge.”