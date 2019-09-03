WATCH: The moment Sheffield United supporters rescued a fellow fan from Chelsea stewards trying to eject him from Stamford Bridge
WARNING – Strong Language
This is the moment a group of Sheffield United fans rescued a fellow Blades fans from Stamford Bridge stewards, following their side’s equaliser at Chelsea on Saturday.
Footage from the game showed fans jumping on the advertising hoardings following United’s second goal, which was initially credited as a Kurt Zouma own goal in the dying minutes of the game.
The video, shared by fan Connor Laybourn on Twitter, shows Chelsea’s stewards trying to grab one supporter to eject him, before his fellow Blades stepped in. The fan could have been hit with a ban from following United.
Tammy Abraham's first-half double had looked like giving Frank Lampard a first home win in charge, but Callum Robinson's effort less than a minute after the restart and Zouma's 87th-minute own goal handed the Blades a deserved point.
"We had to play well here, we can't give ourselves a mountain to climb, which we obviously did,” boss Chris Wilder said.
"To come roaring back as we did in the second half hopefully gives us an enormous amount of confidence and self-belief going forward.
"I don't want us to stand off teams, we obviously understand the teams we are up against and the journey we have been on.
"Three years ago we were bottom of League One and now we are going toe-to-toe in the Premier League. It's not a cup tie, we are here on merit.
"From a biased point of view, I believe we deserved something from our second-half performance."