Watch Sheffield United's dramatic and dazzling new light show at Bramall Lane
Over 140 years ago Bramall Lane was the first venue to host a floodlit football match.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 20:29 pm
And in 2019, Sheffield United have really upped their game.
Ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie with Sunderland, the Blades gave a first run out to the latest addition to the Lane experience, with an impressive lightshow.
The dazzling, musical cacophony lasting around four minutes went down well with supporters, despite some exactly being on board with the idea when the club announced their intentions on Tuesday afternoon.
Josh Chapman tweeted: “Ya know what, I actually quite enjoyed that light show, and the way it then fed into the highlights video and Come Back Kid was goosebump-initiating.”