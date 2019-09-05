Watch: Sheffield United star David McGoldrick rescues vital point for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland's David McGoldrick celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Group D match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Mick McCarthy's side were heading for defeat with the Swiss going ahead thanks to Newcastle United's Fabian Schar.

However, with five minutes remaining, James McClean swung in a cross which was headed in by Blades forward McGoldrick for his first international goal to send the Aviva Stadium into raptures. "I am delighted. Switzerland are a very good side with good players,” said boss McCarthy. “They showed that at times. They kept us penned in - I'm happy we kept going.

"We showed durability and the stoic nature Irish teams have shown during my time as a player and manager. We deserved it in the end.

"We started the second half really well. We had to keep tinkering with the system to stem the tide. When we got the goal, we went 4-4-2 and gung ho. James McClean was amazing and I'm thrilled for David McGoldrick.

"I had three midfielders in there who have played six games between them this season. Switzerland's midfield were very good but we stuck at it. The way we can eke out a result when it looks like it's gone [is impressive]. The noise when the goal went in pleased me more than anything, it was brilliant.

"We are better off now. It's another game down and we've taken points off the best two teams in this group. We've remained unbeaten."

The Republic of Ireland top Group D, three points ahead of Denmark having played two games more.

Fellow United players Enda Stevens and Callum Robinson also started the match.

Republic of Ireland's David McGoldrick in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Group D match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Match referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande books Republic of Ireland's Enda Stevens (second right) during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Group D match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.