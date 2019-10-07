WATCH: Sheffield United defender Chris Basham traces his journey from his local McDonald's to Premier League
Chris Basham went back to where it all began recently as the Sheffield United defender returned to his local McDonald’s where he worked before becoming a Premier League footballer.
Basham worked at McDonald’s in Gateshead after being released by Newcastle United at 16, before being picked up by Bolton Wanderers.
The Blades star helped out at the restaurant for a day and revealed how the skills he learnt whilst working at McDonald’s, such as goal-setting, teamwork and a strong work ethic, propelled him to succeed in his career.
The visit was part of the Made At McDonald’s campaign, which brings to life the opportunities and skills that a first job, part time job, or lifelong career at McDonald’s can provide.
Basham said: “McDonald’s was my first ‘proper job’ and I have always credited it with giving me those soft skills that you need in any career.
“McDonald’s strengthened my view of how important teamwork is, and I also learnt more about myself; for example, the need to set myself goals and have a clear path to progression, which has helped influence how I train.
“It’s been nice to be back, remembering the skills I learnt that set me up for life.”