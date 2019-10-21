This was the Sheffield United team the last time they played Arsenal – 13 years ago
Sheffield United host Arsenal tonight in the first meeting of the two sides since December 30, 2006.
The most recent clash between Arsenal and Sheffield United came at Bramall Lane 13 years ago, with Neil Warnock in charge of the Blades.
Christian Nade grabbed the only goal of the match when he turned Kolo Toure inside the Arsenal half before sliding the ball past an onrushing Jens Lehmann from just outside the area.
The drama did not stop there as home goalkeeper Paddy Kenny picked up a groin injury and, with no replacement on the bench, Phil Jagielka donned the gloves for the final 29 minutes of the match.
He managed to pull off a fine save to deny Robin Van Persie as United held on for the famous win.
This was the Sheffield United squad that day.