This was the team when Sheffield United beat Arsenal in 2006

This was the Sheffield United team the last time they played Arsenal – 13 years ago

Sheffield United host Arsenal tonight in the first meeting of the two sides since December 30, 2006.

By Dan Windham
Monday, 21st October 2019, 2:03 pm

The most recent clash between Arsenal and Sheffield United came at Bramall Lane 13 years ago, with Neil Warnock in charge of the Blades.

Christian Nade grabbed the only goal of the match when he turned Kolo Toure inside the Arsenal half before sliding the ball past an onrushing Jens Lehmann from just outside the area.

The drama did not stop there as home goalkeeper Paddy Kenny picked up a groin injury and, with no replacement on the bench, Phil Jagielka donned the gloves for the final 29 minutes of the match.

He managed to pull off a fine save to deny Robin Van Persie as United held on for the famous win.

This was the Sheffield United squad that day.

1. Paddy Kenny

Came off for Michael Tonge on 61 minutes after pulling a thigh muscle taking a goalkick.

Photo: Steve Parkin

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Rob Kozluk

Made 221 appearances for Sheffield United in two stints at the club

Photo: Trevor Smith 07831-870159

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Chris Morgan

Made 247 appearances for Sheffield United after joining from Barnsley before taking over as caretaker manager in 2013 (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Phil Jagielka

Had to play half-an-hour in goal after Paddy Kenny went off injured (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5