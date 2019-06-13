This is when Sheffield United will be taking on Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United this season
The 2019/20 Premier League fixtures were released this morning, sparking excitement among fans eager to see their club sides back in action after the summer.
By richie.boon1
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 08:57
Sheffield United are taking part in their first Premier League campaign for 12 years, and Blades fans will be eagerly anticipating matches against the top tier’s big boys.
Here’s the key dates when United will be taking on the league’s elite sides – Calenders at the ready!
Liverpool
28th September (H) and 1st January (A)
Manchester City
28th December (A) and 21st December (H)
Arsenal
19th October (H) and 18th January (A)
Chelsea
31st August (A) and 25th April (H)
Tottenham Hotspur
9th September (A) and 4th April (H)
Manchester United
23rd November (H) and 21st March (A)