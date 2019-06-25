'Things start to ramp up now' – Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says club could sign TWO new players this week

(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Speaking at the club's press conference on Monday (via the Blades’ website), which saw trade brokers Union Standard Group named as the side's kit sponsors for the next three seasons, the United boss was asked to give an insight into the behind-the-scenes transfer activity at Bramall Lane.

He said: “Plate spinning? Yep, 100%. We feel we're an attractive team to come to, and we've got a strategy and an idea of how we

want to go about it.

“We're not blanket-bombing it. We've looked at areas, position specific, age...so of course you have to improve; we understand that. There's a lot of examples (of clubs) out there that have not done it the right way – we'll try and do it the right way as we have done over the last three years.”

Wilder was most likely referring to the likes of Fulham, who spent heavily last summer on a number of uninspiring signings, which saw them feebly drop straight back down to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Continuing his analysis on the club's strategy, Wilder said: “75% of Championship clubs are bang in trouble, and we've done it with players that we've sold, the players that we've brought in...we've done it in a structured way and we're not going to move away from that structure.”

The former Northampton Town boss went on to give Blades fans the news they've been desperate to hear, and confirmed that he's hoping to complete a couple of deals this week.

He claimed: “It was this time last year that our first signing came through the building which I think was Dean (Henderson). So we're hopeful that we can get one or two in this week and I'd love to have three or four in before we go to Portugal (for the training camp)

“Things start to ramp up now. People are back from holidays players are back and agents are working...it was starting even before the end of the season.”