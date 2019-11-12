These are the Sheffield United fixtures that Amazon Prime users can watch for free in December

The festive period is a typically hectic time for football fans and 2019 is no different.

Sheffield United take part in seven fixtures during the month of December, including a post-Christmas humdinger with reigning league champions Manchester City.

Two of these fixtures will be streamed via Amazon Prime.

Sheffield United's fixtures with Newcastle United and Watford will both be available to watch on Amazon Prime this December (Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

the Netflix rival secured a unique deal with the Premier League in 2018 that saw them earn the rights to stream 20 fixtures to their subscribers.

Which Sheffield United games can Amazon prime subscribers watch in December?

Sheffield United’s game with Newcastle United on December 5th will be one of the first games to be streamed live from Amazon Prime.

The Thursday night fixture kicks off at 7.30pm.

The Blades’ home Boxing Day fixture with relegation candidate Watford will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The crunch fixture kicks off at 3pm.

How do I watch the games?

The games are available to stream through Prime Video, and you can also download after broadcast for later viewing

The service costs £7.99 a month, or an annual subscription of £79 a year.

In addition, Prime members are able to watch weekly highlights of all Premier League matches throughout the season.

‘An exciting new partner for the Premier League’

Amazon became the first streaming service to broadcast live football in the UK after securing rights to Premier League games from the 2019/20 season in 2018.

The US tech giant will show 20 matches a season for three years after buying one of the final two remaining packages at an undisclosed cost.

Sky Sports and BT Sport bought the rights to a total of 160 matches for around £4.5 billion, at a slight discount on the previous deal, with two of the seven packages left unsold until Amazon and BT made their move

The rights included one round of midweek games and one round on a bank holiday in December.

In a statement, Amazon said: "This will be the first time a full round of Premier League fixtures will be broadcast live in the UK.

Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore said: “Amazon is an exciting new partner for the Premier League and we are very pleased they have chosen to invest in these rights.

“Prime Video will be an excellent service on which fans can consume live Premier League football – including for the first time in the UK a full round of matches – and we look forward to working with them from season 2019/20 onwards.”