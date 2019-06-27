The surprising Sheffield United star missing from the Fantasy Premier League 2019/20 season list
There are many benefits of Sheffield United being back in the Premier League.
Not only will Bramall Lane host the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, the Premier League also offers an important economic boost to the city.
But, the most important thing about Sheffield United being a Premier League team is the squad is now available for selection in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Millions of people across the world compete in FPL and now they can choose from the likes of Billy Sharp, Oliver Norwood and John Egan to lead them to glory.
However, somewhat surprisingly, there are only 13 Sheffield United players to choose from at this moment in time.
Chris Basham, one of Sheffield United’s most important players last season, is bizarrely not available for selection at the moment.
Goalkeeper Simon Moore is also not included in the game along with defender Kean Bryan.
Leon Clarke, Jake Wright, Ched Evans, Samir Carruthers, Nathan Thomas, Ben Heneghan and Ricky Holmes are also not included in the game despite still being under contract, although all having been placed on the transfer list.
Dean Henderson, Kieran Dowell, Scott Hogan, Gary Madine and Marvin Johnson are also not included in the pricing list having all returned to their parent clubs following completion of their loan deals.