The Premier League rule change which could affect Sheffield United's final position next season
Sheffield United are less than 20 days away from kicking off their 2019/20 Premier League campaign away at Bournemouth.
Chris Wilder's side have been busy preparing for the new season both on and off the pitch, with intense training camps and club record signings.
It was a busy day for the Blades yesterday as they announced £10m record signing Lys Mousset from Bournemouth.
Mousset passed a medical on Friday and has signed a three-year contract.
The 23-year-old became the Blades’ fifth signing of the summer window; breaking their transfer record three times.
On Saturday, a brace from Oliver Norwood helped Wilder’s side run out 2-0 winners in a friendly away at Northampton Town.
Sheffield United will play two more friendlies against Chesterfield tomorrow and Barnsley away on Saturday before their season opener at the Vitality Stadium.
But fans will need to be aware of an important rule change for the new season in regards to the finishing sports in the Premier League table.
The Premier League has introduced a head-to-head rule which means if clubs finish level on points in competition for an important place, such as the title or relegation, their head-to-head record will be used to separate them.
This is different to previous years when teams would play each other in a playoff to separate teams who finished with idential records.
A statement from the Premier League read: "If two or more clubs finish level in the table when competing for the title or European qualification, or when relegation is at stake, their records in the head-to-head matches will now be used to separate them.
"In 2019/20 the team who have collected the most points in the head-to-head duels between the sides lying level on points, goal difference and number of goals scored, will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place.
"If clubs still cannot be separated, the team who scored the most goals away from home in the head-to-head matches will get the highest position."
A play-off would take place if the teams cannot be separated after that.