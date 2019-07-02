The Luke Freeman stats that will have Sheffield United fans very excited
Sheffield United are reportedly on the brink of signing QPR midfielder Luke Freeman for around £3m plus add-ons.
The 27-year-old is set to become Chris Wilder’s first signing since winning promotion to the Premier League back in April.
Sky Sports has reported the deal is ‘close’ after QPR completed the loan signings of both Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luke Amos and Manchester City's Matt Smith on Monday.
The tenacious midfielder racked up an impressive tally of eight goals and six assists for his side last season, and looks more than ready to make the step up to the Premier League with United.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confirmed in his press conference this morning that a deal is close, and that the club are hopeful of securing their target soon.
And there’s every reason for Sheffield United fans to be excited about the prospect of securing Freeman’s services, if last season’s stats are anything to go by.
According to data collected by Wyscout, Freeman boasts higher than average attacking stats compared to the median Championship attacker in seven of the nine categories analysed.
Freeman is in the 90th percentile of players for his dribble success percentage and his crossing percentage, and also scores well in his cross-to-pass ratio, goal build-up and dribbles.
In terms of his passing and creativity, Freeman again boasts impressive numbers
Once again, he is higher than the median score in seven of the nine areas assessed with his successful passes to the penalty area and his successful through balls stats particularly impressive.
However, Freeman only ranks above the average Championship attacker in three of the eight factors analysed.
While his tackle success is particularly high, his defensive and aerial stats only place him in the 30th percentile of attackers.
After snapping up Freeman, United are now expected to turn their attentions to bolstering their squad in other areas, as they look to bring in a striker, goalkeeper and defender.