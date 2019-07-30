The five Sheffield United players who could be out to prove a point against Matlock Town

The game was originally billed as an U23s fixture but Sheffield United have revealed that a number of senior players will feature.

Matlock Town revealed yesterday that Sheffield United would be bringing a ‘very strong side’ including Duffy, Henderson, Freeman, Steerman, Henhegan, Mousset and Clarke.

Here are five players who could be out to prove a point tonight.

Ravel Morrison during the pre-season training session - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Lys Mousset

The Blades have confirmed that their club-record signing is set to make his debut for the club.

Mousset arrived from Bournemouth earlier this month on a three-year deal; following Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson in smashing United’s transfer record.

Mousset will be competing with Robinson, Billy Sharp, Leon Clarke and David McGoldrick upfront so a big performance against Matlock could prove valuable.

Ravel Morrison

The former Manchester United prodigy arrived at Bramall Lane on a one-year deal after a successful trial period at the club.

Morrison impressed during the Blades’ pre-season training camp in Portugal and made his first appearance in the win away at Barnsley.

The 26-year-old could feature again at Matlock and will be hoping to add to his 15 minutes in a United shirt.

Mark Duffy

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duffy, who has won two promotions in only three seasons since arriving at Bramall Lane, has missed United’s last three pre-season games.

Wilder has claimed a disagreement over a contract is the reason behind Duffy's absence.

However, Matlock tweeted that the midfielder will feature in the friendly so the match could prove the perfect chance to put the dispute behind him.

Richard Stearman

The 31-year-old made 16 appearances in the Championship last season but started just three of those games.

He now faces increased competition for places following the arrivals of Phil Jagielka and Ben Osborn who can also play in defence.

Stearman has started just one pre-season match, against Burton Albion, but will be wanting another chance to impress against Matlock.

Ben Heneghan

The 25-year-old is potentially surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane and has been linked away with a move to Reading.

Heneghan signed for the Blades in 2017 after a spell at Motherwell and he spent last season on loan at Blackpool.

If selected, it will be Heneghan's first pre-season appearance and a great chance to show clubs what he’s capable of.