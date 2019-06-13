The Bournemouth stats Sheffield United fans will and won't want to see ahead of Premier League opener
Chris Wilder will be busy preparing for the new Premier League season and he now knows who the Blades will face on the opening day.
The Blades will travel to the Vitality Stadium on the first day of the new season and fans can’t wait.
However, they know they will face a scramble for tickets with just 1,500 offered to away fans, but this can be extended to 2,000.
Fans on Twitter are feeling confident about their first month in the top-flight, with the first home game against Crystal Palace coming one week later.
There’s added reason for fans to be confident ahead of their first game of the season, judging by the club’s impressive record against Bournemouth.
In 15 games against the Cherries, Sheffield United have won 10 of them, drawing four times and losing just once.
This should be enough to give Blades fans a boost of confidence heading into the opening weekend.
However, some fans have unearthed a rather more worrying statistic.
Fans have realised that every team who has played Bournemouth on the first game of the season has been relegated, bar Manchester United.
Cardiff City, West Brom and Aston Villa have all fallen foul of the curse with Manchester United’s 3-1 win away in 2016 the only exception.
Blades fans will be hoping Manchester United won’t be the only exception to the rule.