The 13 major rule changes Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans need to know about for the 2019/2020 season

Not long to wait now, until the Steel City clubs are back in league action. Sheffield Wednesday kick off their campaign this weekend with Untied the following week.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 10:19

A new season brings with it the spotlight on referees. Even more so with the coming campaign with a raft of new changes and tweaks to the rules from IFAB. Click and scroll through to find out what exactly has changed.

1. Handball (1)

A free kick will be awarded if the ball goes into the goal after touching an attacking player’s hand/arm even if accidental.

2. Handball (4)

If the ball touches a player’s hand/arm when it is above their shoulder (unless the player has deliberately played the ball which then touches their hand/arm) a penalty or free-kick will be given.

3. Handball (5)

A free-kick or penalty WON'T be awarded if a player is falling and the ball touches their hand/arm when it is between their body and the ground to support the body, but not extended to make the body bigger.

4. Handball (3)

A free-kick or penalty will be awarded if the ball touches a player’s hand/arm which has made their body unnaturally bigger.

