Supercomputer predicts Sheffield United's first match of the 2019/20 Premier League season

Sheffield United fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

By Dan Windham
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 07:23

The fixtures will officially be released at 9am on Thursday morning but Sportsnation.Bet have predicted what the games will be.

The betting site have used a unique statistical model and a series of complex calculations to predict the Blades' first Premier League match.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder - Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Variables also include previous opening day fixtures, policing requirements, stats and television broadcasting.

Sheffield United’s first match, according to Sportsnation.Bet will be away at Brighton.

Defending champions Manchester City host West Ham United while Manchester United travel to Newcastle United.

Norwich, who were promoted automatically along with Sheffield United, host Crystal Palace while fellow promoted club Aston Villa are away at Chelsea.

Here are the opening weekend fixtures in full, according to Sportsnation.Bet.

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton vs Sheffield United

Burnley vs Wolves

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Watford vs Arsenal

TV game prediction

Manchester City v West Ham United - Saturday 12.30pm

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Saturday 5.30pm

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Sunday - 1.30pm

Brighton v Sheffield United - Sunday 4pm

Liverpool v Leicester - Monday 8pm