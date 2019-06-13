Supercomputer predicts Sheffield United's first match of the 2019/20 Premier League season
Sheffield United fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the 2019/20 Premier League season.
The fixtures will officially be released at 9am on Thursday morning but Sportsnation.Bet have predicted what the games will be.
The betting site have used a unique statistical model and a series of complex calculations to predict the Blades' first Premier League match.
Variables also include previous opening day fixtures, policing requirements, stats and television broadcasting.
Sheffield United’s first match, according to Sportsnation.Bet will be away at Brighton.
Defending champions Manchester City host West Ham United while Manchester United travel to Newcastle United.
Norwich, who were promoted automatically along with Sheffield United, host Crystal Palace while fellow promoted club Aston Villa are away at Chelsea.
Here are the opening weekend fixtures in full, according to Sportsnation.Bet.
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs West Ham United
Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Norwich City vs Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Watford vs Arsenal
TV game prediction
Manchester City v West Ham United - Saturday 12.30pm
Newcastle United v Manchester United - Saturday 5.30pm
Chelsea v Aston Villa - Sunday - 1.30pm
Brighton v Sheffield United - Sunday 4pm
Liverpool v Leicester - Monday 8pm