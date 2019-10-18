Sky Sports pundit’s thrilling prediction for Sheffield United v Arsenal clash
Pundit Charlie Nicholas is predicting goals galore in the Monday night clash at Bramall Lane.
A top-six clash under the Bramall Lane lights is the next step in Sheffield United’s exciting Premier League adventure.
On Monday night Chris Wilder’s men will take on Arsenal, the same side that the Blades put to the sword in 2006 under Neil Warnock’s stewardship.
The 1-0 win over the Gunners lives long in the memory, and those making their way to Bramall Lane on Monday night will be hoping for a repeat performance.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is a former Arsenal star, and he has predicted a thrilling contest.
Nicholas thinks that Sheffield United will score two goals for only the third time this season, yet still feels they may fall just short against Unai Emery’s Arsenal.
“It is a cracking test.” Nicholas said.
“I am a big fan of Chris Wilder. I like their energy and dynamic. They have very good variety going forward, while Arsenal defensively are vulnerable too. It is an awkward one.
“Alexandre Lacazette will be on the bench which is a good sign. I would like to think Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney should start.
“Arsenal should be targeting third place with how they have been. They are liable to the counter-attack and you cannot trust the defence, but I expect Arsenal to win.
“Sheffield United do not have a lot of goals in them, but they will score. It will be a very exciting on Monday night.”
Charlie Nicholas’ prediction – Sheffield United 2-3 Arsenal