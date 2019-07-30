Sky Sports' billboard featuring Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp is defaced - after being put up close to rivals Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium
A Sky Sports billboard showing Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp, erected less than half a mile from Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium, has been defaced.
After The Star highlighted the billboard – and its location – yesterday, Sharp’s face has since been painted over. His red-and-white shirt, and the Premier League logo, are still visible.
Twitter user Matt1889 shared a photo of the damage online, adding: “The only thing better than having your club legend Billy Sharp advertise the new Premier League season in your little brother’s back yard, is them throwing a tantrum about it. Glorious.”
The billboard is on Halifax Road, just half a mile from Hillsborough stadium.
United fans took great delight in the placement. One, Dean Jackson, said: “That’s got to hurt! Looks like Sky subscription is going to take a nose dive in S6!” while David Tuttle added: “That's just bang near my work – so will wind Wednesdayites up going into work!”
Luke Flowers said: “Once a Blade, always a Blade! Love that billboard!”
A similar poster, featuring Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, has also been spotted on Broad Lane, on the outskirts of the city centre.