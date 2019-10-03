A sixth Sheffield United player gets senior international call-up
The number of Sheffield United call-ups for the forthcoming internationals has reached six following the latest addition.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 12:20 pm
Midfielder Mo Besic, who has made two appearances for the Blades – both in the Carabao Cup – since making the loan move from Everton, has again been called into the Bosnia-Herzegovina squad.
Besic started for his country last month in their 4-2 defeat away to Armenia and already has 41 caps.
Bosnia-Herzegovina are due to take on Finland at home in their European Championships qualifiers before traveling to face Greece.
United have already had Irish trio Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson and John Egan confirmed for international duty along with Scotland’s Oli McBurnie and John Fleck.
The Republic of Ireland have an away double-header against Georgia and Switzerland, while Scotland travel to Russia before a home tie with San Marino.