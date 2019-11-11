'Should be England's No.1' - Sheffield United fans react to Dean Henderson's international call-up
Dean Henderson has been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 qualification matches against Montenegro and Kosovo respectively later in the week, after Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton pulled out with a calf injury.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 10:37 am
Given his pivotal role in the Blades boasting the second best defensive record in the Premier League so far this season, the club's fans were shocked to see their star loanee miss out on a place in the initial squad. Here's how United supporters reacted to the latest announcement...