Sheffield United's Republic of Ireland contingent left with Denmark showdown after defeat to Switzerland
Sheffield United’s Republic of Ireland players’ hopes of automatic qualification for next summer’s European Championships rest on one game against Denmark in Dublin.
Mick McCarthy’s side needed to beat either Switzerland in Geneva or the Danes to make it through, but the Swiss came out on top, securing a 2-0 victory against the ten-man Irish who had Seamus Coleman sent off in the second half.
Blades John Egan and Edna Stevens were alongside each other in a three man defence, while Callum Robinson was an unused substitute.
Switzerland went ahead in the 16th minute through Haris Seferovic and though Darren Randolph denied Ricardo Rodriguez from the penalty spot – the incident in which Coleman received a red card for a handball – Edimilson Fernandes made it 2-0 late on.
A win for the Republic at the Aviva Stadium next month will see them book their place, but they also have the opportunity to qualify by way of a play-off which takes place in March.