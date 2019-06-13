Sheffield United's Enda Stevens has perfect response to rumour linking Franck Ribery to Blades

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

German outlet Kicker claimed that the Blades were in the running to land the Bundesliga veteran, following his release from Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

Given the player’S presumably exorbitant wage demands and his advancing footballing years, the rumour has perhaps understandably been given short shrift by fans and pundits alike.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sheffield United ace Enda Stevens was asked to give his verdict on the surprise story, and said: “I didn't even see that to be honest but it (transfer rumours) is going to happen, because we are in the biggest league in the world and these players are going to be linked.

"We need to strengthen our squad, there is no two ways about it. Players are going to come in and we are going to have to build up a new squad and hopefully a good enough one to keep us in the Premier League."

The Republic of Ireland international, who was one of the Blades’ standout players last season, was also asked about the club’s tricky January run of fixtures in the upcoming Premier League campaign, in which they face Liverpool, West Ham United, Arsenal and Manchester City, back to back. He said: “That was the one that caught the eye. January looks really tough.

“That is what you want. You want to prove yourself as a footballer. This was the day it really sunk in. This morning I woke up with loads of texts from my friends about when we are playing Manchester United and Liverpool. That buzz is back. I have got three weeks off to relax and clear my head and then look forward to pre-season.”