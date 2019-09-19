Sheffield United: Youngest Premier League chairman will take a hands-on role at Bramall Lane
HRH Prince Musa’ad Bin Khalid Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, who is set to be officially unveiled as Sheffield United's new chairman, has outlined his credentials after being handed the task of leading Bramall Lane's revamped board of directors.
The 26-year-old, who becomes the youngest person to hold the position in the Premier League, also repeated HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's message that Chris Wilder remains key to United's future prosperity following his father-in-law's takeover on Monday.
Detailing his work developing young footballers in Saudi Arabia and on a series of major sporting projects in the Kingdom during a spell with Ernst and Young, one of the world's biggest professional services firms, Prince Musa’ad said: "I come from a business background. We want the club to be sustainable. Our mission is to stay in the Premier League, and working with Chris and Steve (Bettis, United's chief executive).
"I worked for Enrst and Young, in sports and entertainment. My background is sport and strategy business administration and I also had a football academy, for many years, before joining them."
Prince Musa’ad, who is married to Prince Abdullah's daughter Princess Latifa, confirmed he is in the process of moving his family to Sheffield and will represent United at Premier League conferences.
"I will be attending all games and formal meetings as chairman," he added.
Wilder, whose side travel to Everton this weekend, has twice delivered promotion since taking charge in 2016. Concerns have been expressed, not least by co-owner and Prince Abdullah's former business partner Kevin McCabe, that the 51-year-old could consider his position following recent events at the High Court.
"Chris deserves respect and we respect him," Prince Musa'ad said. "We will work to improve the first team and the club as a whole. My role will be the drive the strategy forward, working with Chris and Steve. That is my job. We will compliment them and work together."